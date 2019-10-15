Click button above to hear Peter Kline introduce and read this poem, or click here to download the poem in .mp3 format.
Skeptic
It happened anyway
as engineers played bridge
and Noah hit the fridge
and gave his dog away.
Me, I was on the freeway,
ice in my glass. I knew
what a trumped-up sun could do.
It happened anyway.
A former Wallace Stegner Fellow and Merrill House and Clampitt House resident, Peter Kline teaches writing at the University of San Francisco and Stanford University. He is the author of two poetry collections, Deviants (Stephen F. Austin University Press) and Mirrorforms, which is forthcoming from Parlor Press/Free Verse Editions in the fall of 2019.
Header photo by Juergen Faelchle, courtesy Shutterstock.
