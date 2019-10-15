Skeptic



It happened anyway

as engineers played bridge

and Noah hit the fridge

and gave his dog away.

Me, I was on the freeway,

ice in my glass. I knew

what a trumped-up sun could do.

It happened anyway.

A former Wallace Stegner Fellow and Merrill House and Clampitt House resident, Peter Kline teaches writing at the University of San Francisco and Stanford University. He is the author of two poetry collections, Deviants (Stephen F. Austin University Press) and Mirrorforms, which is forthcoming from Parlor Press/Free Verse Editions in the fall of 2019.

