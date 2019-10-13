A Literary Series

Because October is now an avalanche of Halloween stuff, and because love has never been a simple story:



Why We Have Spiders



Nobody wanted the spider,

and yet it appeared: a shock

in the corner, a whisper

on your arm

then a jumpback

revulsion.

It had come to teach us the secrets

of fishing, stringing nets

together over hours,

stringing hunger together

with patience, every thread,

all of them connected.

And it taught about love: arriving

or leaving,

going any one

of eight directions.

Like the spider,

it has four hands to reach out,

but also feet, just as many,

to walk away.

