Bird



Appear as hovercraft,

Smoke and mirrors

Vanishing into air, but feel

Yourself as gristle

And keratin, sinew, barb,

And bone. To rise takes

All the power you

Can muster, more work than

Running yourself into

Heart and breath, more even

Than sleep. A body can’t rest

On the invisible, must

Twist and shift, muscle

Draft and current, wind strafing

The eyes. However you make it

Look effortless, do not

Deceive yourself flight will

Set you free. Want it

Anyway, wind above

And beneath you, lifting hard.

Zeppelin



Unwieldy-hearted, browsing the blue, I never

Imagine looming. Draw my shadow

Self behind, cast down, a figure

Dimming waves, fields, the shining

Pinnacled cities. Send people

Netherward, from up here too tiny to be

Thought of, heads upturning

When the windows tremble. What a

Distance to travel, pulse and froth

Rumbling the air, chewing, bearing smaller

Spheres, like anyone armed to tumble forth

Into gravity. So relieved, my gondola

Lofts beneath its gassy envelope, my breath

Held. A spark will set me off.

Zzzz





She doesn’t want to harm me, so

She hums. She prefers living alone,

Needing a single twig, just one

Hole. Like me she likes browsing

The desert where a breeze wafts

Her dry, where she dozes

On sand and ephemerals

Astonish by the thousands,

Brilliant and willing when the brief

Rains wake them. Out here, a female

Can do it all on her own

Time, and will, and goes on

Choosing, sounding herself entire,

One bare horizon to another.

Katharine Coles’s seventh collection of poems, Wayward, is forthcoming from Red Hen Press in 2019; in 2018, she published a memoir, Look Both Ways. She has received awards from the NEA, the NSF, the NEH, and the Guggenheim Foundation. She is Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Utah.



Header photo by Wang LiQiang, courtesy Shutterstock.