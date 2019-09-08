A Literary Series
Because it’s back-to-school time or about to be, and because myths were our first universities, and because the Toxin-in-Chief is trying to kill the Endangered Species Act:
Why We Have Eagles
The forest had deer
to do its listening, and bears
to know the scent of everything,
but it wanted to reach
beyond its tree line, climb the sky,
so the eagle was born.
The eagle saw moss
teaching softness to rocks.
It saw the sun
catching up to the horizon.
And finally, past summits,
in the years to come,
it saw us: With our need
to look up at its wings
and find two things
working together.
With our knowledge of rocks,
but not moss yet.
With eyes, but needing the eagle
to see beyond ourselves.
Header photo by Ingvar Grimsmo, courtesy Shutterstock.
