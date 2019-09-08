A Literary Series

Because it’s back-to-school time or about to be, and because myths were our first universities, and because the Toxin-in-Chief is trying to kill the Endangered Species Act:



Why We Have Eagles



The forest had deer

to do its listening, and bears

to know the scent of everything,

but it wanted to reach

beyond its tree line, climb the sky,

so the eagle was born.

The eagle saw moss

teaching softness to rocks.

It saw the sun

catching up to the horizon.

And finally, past summits,

in the years to come,

it saw us: With our need

to look up at its wings

and find two things

working together.

With our knowledge of rocks,

but not moss yet.

With eyes, but needing the eagle

to see beyond ourselves.

Header photo by Ingvar Grimsmo, courtesy Shutterstock.

