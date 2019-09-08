Search

 

Because it’s back-to-school time or about to be, and because myths were our first universities, and because the Toxin-in-Chief is trying to kill the Endangered Species Act:
 

Why We Have Eagles

 
The forest had deer
to do its listening, and bears

to know the scent of everything,
but it wanted to reach

beyond its tree line, climb the sky,
so the eagle was born.

The eagle saw moss
teaching softness to rocks.

It saw the sun
catching up to the horizon.

And finally, past summits,
in the years to come,

it saw us: With our need
to look up at its wings

and find two things
working together.

With our knowledge of rocks,
but not moss yet.

With eyes, but needing the eagle
to see beyond ourselves.

  

 

Rob CarneyRob Carney’s new book The Book of Sharks is available now from Black Lawrence Press. Previous books include 88 Maps, Story Problems, and Weather Report.
 
Read poetry by Rob Carney appearing in Terrain.org: 6th Annual Contest Finalist, 4th Annual Contest Winner, and Issue 30. And listen to a new radio interview with Rob Carney, and here’s an older radio interview.
 

Header photo by Ingvar Grimsmo, courtesy Shutterstock.

