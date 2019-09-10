Assessing the Situation: Breath, Spirit, and Chickadees



Breath, blown into the mouth

and nostrils of a swimmer carried limp

from the sea nearly lost, can find,

touch, and waken his heart to life.

Some believe god blew into the nostrils

of the first man created, and he then became

a living soul. (This was once known

as the first resurrection.)

Blown through the lips, blown

through a wooden pipe, a reed,

or the horn of a conch shell… breath

can make music just like god

makes a living soul.

Living breath can flutter the down

of a chickadee feather held close

to the face of a sick child sleeping.

But those who sleep in death have

no breath to stir a reed to song

or a heart to life, no breath to raise

a soul, to lift a feather like a poor

birdless wing to flight, to make

music, to sing like god.

If living breath is the holy spirit

of the spoken word (some say twice holy

in prayer), then this invisible spirit

is made visible tonight, an icy wraith,

by the breath of carolers singing

of the Christ in a freezing snow.

Whatever draws breath in a flowering

garden must immediately become one

with the invisible spirit of the fragrant

lily, become one with the fragrant

living soul of the sweet briar rose.

Some believe the breath from a flock

of chickadees settled in a locust tree

can cause the languid leaves to flicker

microscopically. This spirit is visible

to anyone watching closely enough,

standing still enough, barely breathing.

Do We Love Trees or Rivers More?



Some might think rivers (constantly washing

as they do all day and night) are cleaner than trees,

the way trees are always dropping their seeds and shells,

the dead parts of themselves to the ground, creating

a roughage all around in plain sight.

But rivers are somewhat bland, rarely possessing

a distinct color of their own, primarily reflecting

the tints and shades of others. In summer they look

like the summer skies at noon above them, later

assuming the fiery, scarlet-russets of evening

as if believing all along they were the times

and skies themselves. Yet rivers, unlike trees,

multiply the beauties around them, reflecting

and doubling the blossoms of sweet flag, hempweed,

indigobush, mimosa blooming along their shores

and borders, at night transforming the one full moon

into thousands of itself riding on wavering ripples.

One doesn’t often hear a tree calling in the distance.

Although once, in a windy hardwood forest, I thought

I heard “oak” slowly being sung in the deepest, fullest,

bass voices rising up from the earth to surround me,

and a whistling soprano “suuuumac” coming

from the open foothills, accompanied by a whispering

“ceeceecedar” in the background for rhythm. (My blind

friend told me that he’d heard these trees long before

I heard them. I do trust my blind friend.)

In contrast, rivers are nearly always easy to hear,

rowdy, roaring and racing without pause, rising up,

crashing over boulders, slamming down the other side,

slapping and slopping the shore. Rivers can rage

against their banks, shaking trembling tents

beneath trembling trees during midnight lightning,

thunder and relentless rain.

Yet these same rivers flowing slowly, repeat over

and over the same comforting phrases of the ancient

lullabies everyone knows. Rivers are often saviors

declaring clearly and definitively to anyone wandering

lost in the forest, “follow me, follow.”

During sub-zero winters, however, rivers and trees both

are almost totally silent, except for sounding an explosive

crack, a sudden and painful breaking of ice or branch,

echoing through the frigid forest, near and far away.

Because they swim and feed in rivers, most water

turtles, cooters, musks, don’t like trees so much, unless

a large poplar has fallen into the river and become

a perfect sunning bed. But birds, nearly all of them,

love trees, even tom turkeys. I wonder whether geese,

swans, and ducks might love rivers and the lakes

they create better than trees. Maybe most birds,

overall, love the sky even more than they love

either rivers or trees.

Rivers and trees seem equally self-confident,

forging their own paths through life, establishing trails

over the earth or spreading in patterns across the sky.

A kind of predestination…they both seem to know

from the beginning where it is they must go.

And lo, they go that way until the end.

The Best of Bones



They have always taught us about scaffolds,

the importance of inner framework, balance

and movable levers, by demonstration have borne

testimony to knobs, joints, sockets, and junctions.

Dauntingly beautiful in their functions, bones

are massive in the shield-like breastbones

and branching ribs of grizzly bears, blue whales,

bowhead whales, in the reassembled bones

of woolly mammoths and the bony frills

of three-horned dinosaurs; crucially steadfast,

the backbone, the braincase, human shoulders

shouldering a sack of grain or a child’s sleeping body.

Bones are legion, scattered everywhere earth-wide—

whether the scorched, dried, burnt bones of rat snakes

or rosy boas lying on desert sands, their rib bones

arranged in order like ripples on the dunes; whether

bison bones or coyote bones half-hidden on high,

grassy plains; or in gardens and fields, the thumb-sized

skulls of voles and anoles rattled by the slightest

breeze, their minutely hinged jaws hanging open,

each spine a string of ribs thin as pine-needles;

or a gray fluff of feathers near the splintered bones

of a bird’s wing cast aside on a forest floor.

Remember the stories skeletons carry—bones

of pre-human ancestors turned to rock; a migrant

lost and murdered millennia ago on a mountain top,

frozen and mummified by icy winds; countless

bones of condemned criminals thrown into the solid

darkness of peat bogs; kings and chiefs placed carefully

in narrow caverns and graveyard caves; the battered

remains of warriors abandoned with their useless

weapons in the overgrown meadows of deserted

battlefields; skeletons alone in the starless night

of a sea bottom, hulls themselves among the board-

broken hulls and crumbled eaves of sunken ships,

covered with silt and uprooted seaweed, torn kelp

swaying slowly in a careless current; a mother’s

skeleton lying in the open soil, an infant’s skeleton

at her side, both unearthed by flooding weather

from their shallow grave along the trail.

The bones endure, fossilized stone, neither body

nor soul, though once, in life, they were the keepers

of both. Why a pity? Why a promise?

Header photo by Chongbum Thomas Park, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Pattiann Rogers by John R. Rogers.