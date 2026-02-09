Angels I’ve Known

Paradise Lost pulled from school libraries in Florida,

Satan’s disobedience, seduction, trickery tossed

onto the book discard cart, furious

angels winging close behind with their

placards and chants and lawsuits.

Devilish knowledge swept from waxed oak shelves.

“Hence I will excite their minds/

With more desire to know.”

Somewhere Milton stirs.

In the collision between Heaven and Earth

I put my faith in earth,

mud-mucked hands, a bed where I’m hoping

lettuce will appear, and chard.

Can we still believe in gardens?

Soil, a place for upheaval, spading into light

the moist underlayer. The vertical rungs

of the world upside down, I’ve always thought,

fire and brimstone below earth

below air below radiance, when it’s mud

that matters most. No way to improve

on mud, even Satan knew that, dragging

his vengeful self from Hell to Earth,

coiling through roses and myrrh to subvert,

tonguing the dirt to entice Eve with his dare,

a tongue-dart as salacious, as world-beginning

and world-ending as any snatched kiss

behind Mrs. Bender’s 6th grade classroom

in our fallen world. What of Milton’s rebellious

vision? Gone to garbage truck’s grinding gears,

to mud, raucous gulls circling.