Mistee St. Clair wants to give you, one of her favorite poets, a hug

but she is busy dodging avalanches and asked me

to hug in absentia. Can we take a picture?

Maybe people will stand around us and video

you giving me a hug for Mistee to be featured

in the New York Times as counterpoint

to hugs with handcuffs. Hugs with bite

and shove. Our hug will be cashmere,

will embrace the pain in five places:

One place for a sister, left a note

that didn’t apologize. Another for a son who

evaporated with needles. Jenn Martelli,

died too young. The assassinated in a car window,

on a sidewalk. Your immigrant and mine, disappeared.

United States of Hatred standing

on a street corner, weeping. Full-bodied

close-knit hugs. Inspirational arms gift wrapped.