THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Snapping turtle
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by
Robin Rosen Chang

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cuffed

The police are taking him to a white van,
his hands zip-tied behind his back.
This is what I see on Instagram: my son
in a yellow Say No to Fossil Fuels t-shirt,
wood beads around his neck, his hair
dripping sweat. Police in riot helmets          
with guns. He’s being arrested again
outside Citibank’s revolving door. Fear
clenches my throat, its claws long and sharp, 
like the claws on the giant snapping turtle
I saw climb out of the hot bog muck
last week. Warrior, lugging its scuffed armor,
unable to shut out harm. Its eyes are
cupped by three pairs of lids, perfect for closing tight.

   

   

    

Robin Rosen ChangA 2023 New Jersey Council on the Arts Poetry Fellow, Robin Rosen Chang is the author of the full-length collection, The Curator’s Notes (Terrapin Books). Her poetry has appeared recently in Alaska Quarterly Review, New Ohio Review, and Plume and has also been featured on Verse Daily. She teaches writing at Montclair State University.

Read more Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy, published by Trinity University Press in collaboration with Terrain.org.

Header photo by Jack Bulmer, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Fox in the woods
Next
You Will Be OK

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.