Cuffed

The police are taking him to a white van,

his hands zip-tied behind his back.

This is what I see on Instagram: my son

in a yellow Say No to Fossil Fuels t-shirt,

wood beads around his neck, his hair

dripping sweat. Police in riot helmets

with guns. He’s being arrested again

outside Citibank’s revolving door. Fear

clenches my throat, its claws long and sharp,

like the claws on the giant snapping turtle

I saw climb out of the hot bog muck

last week. Warrior, lugging its scuffed armor,

unable to shut out harm. Its eyes are

cupped by three pairs of lids, perfect for closing tight.