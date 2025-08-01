One Poem by Grant Clauser

Slugs Have Teeth, and Other Useless Facts

I worry I don’t worry enough about things that happen

without my notice, the way more mushrooms

are blooming from my butterfly garden, looking magical

even when they’re not magical, and some have small tooth

marks from slugs feeding at night. Yes, slugs have teeth,

thousands in fact. In fact slugs have more teeth than sharks

but aren’t as dangerous, even though most sharks

aren’t actually dangerous, even though they’re attacking

more this summer than any summer on record, but also

they’re dying or disappearing, so dying off, also in record numbers,

so maybe like the orcas who sank yachts in Gibraltar—

they’re fighting back, the way any fish on the end of a line

will pull and thrash with all it’s got against the end of its life.

I release every fish I catch, but still lose sleep over it

because I know it’s cruel to make them think the end is near,

work them to the edge of exhaustion then pull out the hook,

slip them back into water, and despite the news of wildfires,

glacial melt, floating islands of waste, we’re not yet afraid

for our lives like a hooked fish, so I can’t help but wonder

what our last hopeless fits will be, when we can actually see

the edge we’re going over, the nothing waiting for us

after the sharks and orcas have lost, the last monarchs

not returned from their Mexican winter, even the worries

that keep me up, not enough to keep up with everything.