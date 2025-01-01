A Man’s World

will be gentle and easy as breezes, and bountiful with blooms:

it will be bloodroot, fireweed, and trillium, sweet with marigold, brambles, thick

maple syrup, humidity, and desirous warm rain. Nights

will be dewy and star-lit in a man’s capacious world, earthworms churning

and a family of rabbits coming out to play. There will be thickets

and swamps nested with creatures: toads, muskrats, woodcock, towhee, lynx,

river otter, fox. In the pond, a minnow. In the field, a fawn. In the sky,

a hawk and six low clouds, miles deep, in the shapes of anything

my brother and I can imagine. Bright sun, work songs, daydreams, lemonade,

my father’s hug, all in this man’s world; in the sky, in the field, in the pond

of another man’s world, bombs come down, prayers go up. Children

run harder and faster in a man’s world. Faster and harder, they run.