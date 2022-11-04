Two Poems by Kimberly Ann Priest

The Old Mare

She stands close to the barn, its angle

guarding her from a northerly wind—a storm approaching;

while the painted gelding prances in the arena,

then kicks into full stride.

He embraces the power inherent in the hours between

the inevitable and its arrival.

Something about danger, something about

taunting its path. Something unlike the letter I wrote

and left on your pillow last night before I went

to bed: Tried to call. Not sure where you are. Hope you are

safe. And, in the morning, it was gone—

you were already out with the horses securing the scene,

a bluster of winter stirring at your heels. Here,

the weather changes so swiftly and the old mare has learned

what the gelding has not: conserve

your energy—its heat could keep you alive this night.

The Book of Birds

My son studies the Book of Birds,

a pair of binoculars slung over

his slim frame

learning

wingspan (short, long), tail

(tufted, straight), bodies (speckled, spotted,

vivid, dull).

singing

their sound (whistle, whirl, whimper, coo

chip note, call note, caw)—

his arms falling open

beneath the book’s cover and spine,

eyes working through

the Latin names—

a hungry hatchling looking the part

of Tringa semipalmata,

beak pressed into

a freshwater fog,

gold hair feathered over an ear then

curved along his jawline, merging with

his throat.

He moves

into the marsh grass and mist,

adapting its sinew and strength.