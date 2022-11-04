Two Poems by Kimberly Ann Priest

The Old Mare
She stands close to the barn, its angle
guarding her from a northerly wind—a storm approaching;
while the painted gelding prances in the arena,
then kicks into full stride.
He embraces the power inherent in the hours between
the inevitable and its arrival.
Something about danger, something about
taunting its path. Something unlike the letter I wrote
and left on your pillow last night before I went
to bed: Tried to call. Not sure where you are. Hope you are
safe. And, in the morning, it was gone—
you were already out with the horses securing the scene,
a bluster of winter stirring at your heels. Here,
the weather changes so swiftly and the old mare has learned
what the gelding has not: conserve
your energy—its heat could keep you alive this night.
The Book of Birds
My son studies the Book of Birds,
a pair of binoculars slung over
his slim frame
learning
wingspan (short, long), tail
(tufted, straight), bodies (speckled, spotted,
vivid, dull).
singing
their sound (whistle, whirl, whimper, coo
chip note, call note, caw)—
his arms falling open
beneath the book’s cover and spine,
eyes working through
the Latin names—
a hungry hatchling looking the part
of Tringa semipalmata,
beak pressed into
a freshwater fog,
gold hair feathered over an ear then
curved along his jawline, merging with
his throat.
He moves
into the marsh grass and mist,
adapting its sinew and strength.
Header photo by Oleksii Nedolia, courtesy Shutterstock.