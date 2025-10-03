Cento for an American Monarchy

In the east a bank of clouds rises up silently like dark bread;

rumors fall like rain.

This is the everyday we spoke of,

days when storms hover

seeking visionary Indian angels,

and light from meliorating stars.

A celestial brightness—

let it fill you, let it bruise.

Do you think anger is love divided

to meet its embers,

fallen tribe that rises to rebel?

Our task is to crouch in the dark as long as we can,

witness the anger etched into the undulating mountains.

Even after the world ends, there is work to do:

a monument of moon-white stone,

a gospel of patience and dust,

vines and olive trees.

An eagle-feather wind:

we are blessed and scattered

in the season of drought and hurricane.

