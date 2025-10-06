One Poem by Charles H. Lynch

auction flea powder parched throat clabber trough

rattler den brightleaf shred broken hoe cheeky wench

tighter knot toad croak swollen calves chigger mite

slowdown trenchfoot “Dear Christ!” steer batteaux

chew snuff kick wasp nest high yield night riders

stooped nicotine poisoning loblolly pine bugle blast

hoist pick briars drain swamp ratoon sharp sickle

mean driver croon hymn chain convict dragonflies

boiling noon blood trickle calico head tie hogs loose

distillation coil sweat-soaked runaway mildewed stalk

double yoke shotgun flog 22 stripes rotgut

nail fungus scutch spoon cracklings bound bale

callused hands on block and tackle hernia nags hounds trail

flax britches burn bagasse flail machete hemp rope

caked cuff dirt pallet boll weevil corn mush

daybreak cock’s crow arise morning mist lifts

lives in Brooklyn, New York; is a Cave Canem Fellow; and completed his doctoral dissertation on the lives and poetry of Robert Hayden and Gwendolyn Brooks. Poems have been published recently in, and

Header photo of tobacco plants by jimaro morales, courtesy Pixabay.