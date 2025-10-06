THE SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR A NONFICTION MANUSCRIPT IS OPEN SEP. 15 - NOV. 15. LEARN MORE.
Tobacco plants
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Charles H. Lynch

RICE   COTTON   TOBACCO   CANE

auction    flea powder    parched throat    clabber trough

rattler den       brightleaf shred    broken hoe    cheeky wench

tighter knot    toad croak    swollen calves    chigger    mite

slowdown    trenchfoot    “Dear Christ!”    steer batteaux    

chew snuff    kick wasp nest    high yield    night riders

stooped    nicotine poisoning    loblolly pine    bugle blast

hoist pick    briars    drain swamp    ratoon    sharp sickle

mean driver    croon hymn    chain convict    dragonflies

boiling noon    blood trickle    calico head tie    hogs loose

distillation coil    sweat-soaked runaway    mildewed stalk

double yoke    shotgun    flog 22 stripes    rotgut      

nail fungus    scutch    spoon cracklings    bound bale

callused hands on block and tackle    hernia nags    hounds trail

flax britches    burn bagasse    flail machete    hemp rope

caked cuff    dirt pallet    boll weevil    corn mush   

daybreak    cock’s crow    arise    morning mist lifts

      

     

  

Charles H. LynchCharles H. Lynch lives in Brooklyn, New York; is a Cave Canem Fellow; and completed his doctoral dissertation on the lives and poetry of Robert Hayden and Gwendolyn Brooks. Poems have been published recently in The Indianapolis Review, POSTSCRIPT Magazine, The Avenue, Colossus: Current!, and The Ravens Perch.

Header photo of tobacco plants by jimaro morales, courtesy Pixabay.

