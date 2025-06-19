Letter to America by Debra Marquart

all the rage this winter

is a movie called america

a high octane action-packed

thriller with plot twists galore

enough to white knuckle flip

the bottom of your stomach

& boomerang your senses

a giant box office blockbuster

featuring government buildings

once thought solid as fortresses

erupting in flame at the opening

credits that grand american

tradition of things blowing up

in shocking special effects

detail a movie as real-seeming

as the seemingly invincible villain’s

strip mall tan and absurd hair

of mysterious origin as he hunkers

thug dumb & oafish behind

the resolute desk flanked by

his legions the bought & sold

duly elected their cowardly profiles

empty silhouettes destined to be

nameless extras in the closing credits—

kowtowing asskisser spineless

senator gutless nominee—

now lorded over by the evil sidekick

terrible enforcer utterly believable

billionaire straight out of central

casting & breakout star of the season

(audaciously sporting his own

mini-me evil sidekick) freakish

& gleeful in his unofficial capacity

to punish and exact revenge

on any innocent bystander or

legitimate government employee

intent on regulating or impeding

his exploding empire of crashing

burning inventions designed to control

the universe the storyline is cliché

& too implausible (critics will argue)

the characters so shallow

& one-dimensional that drama

requires the violence be distractingly

high tech & adrenaline-pumping

just as the heroes

must appear too principled

and ineffectual trailing behind

the wreckage in gray business suits

lugging briefcases crammed

with memos motions

injunctions all tortoise-like

in their implementation

it’s not that justice is blind

it’s that justice is too damn slow

& criminals know to work the margins

to operate steps ahead with impunity

for a season as one bad actor

not an actor at all a reality

tv hack can pretend a mandate

to real power do real damage

dominate screens large & small

across america where one day

the nation will rouse

as if waking from a horrible

nightmare and failing the words

to describe this ordeal

will resort to simile

in much the same way

as survivors of real plane crashes

when interviewed about

their experience will insist

it was just like being in a movie.