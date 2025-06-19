THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Movie camera and fog
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·2 min read

Letter to America by Debra Marquart

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

all the rage this winter

is a movie called america
a high octane action-packed
thriller with plot twists galore

enough to white knuckle flip
the bottom of your stomach
& boomerang your senses

a giant box office blockbuster
featuring government buildings
once thought solid as fortresses

erupting in flame at the opening
credits     that grand american
tradition of things blowing up

in shocking special effects
detail     a movie as real-seeming
as the seemingly invincible villain’s

strip mall tan and absurd hair
of mysterious origin     as he hunkers
thug dumb & oafish     behind

the resolute desk     flanked by
his legions     the bought & sold
duly elected     their cowardly profiles

empty silhouettes     destined to be
nameless extras in the closing credits—
kowtowing asskisser     spineless

senator     gutless nominee—
now lorded over by the evil sidekick
terrible enforcer     utterly believable

billionaire     straight out of central
casting & breakout star of the season
(audaciously sporting his own

mini-me evil sidekick)     freakish
& gleeful in his unofficial capacity
to punish and exact revenge

on any innocent bystander or
legitimate government employee
intent on regulating or impeding

his exploding empire of crashing
burning inventions     designed to control
the universe     the storyline is cliché

& too implausible (critics will argue)
the characters     so shallow
& one-dimensional     that drama

requires the violence be distractingly
high tech & adrenaline-pumping
just as the heroes

must appear too principled
and ineffectual     trailing behind
the wreckage in gray business suits

lugging briefcases crammed
with memos     motions
injunctions     all tortoise-like

in their implementation
it’s not that justice is blind
it’s that justice     is too damn slow

& criminals know     to work the margins
to operate steps ahead     with impunity
for a season     as one bad actor

not an actor at all     a reality
tv hack     can pretend a mandate
to real power     do real damage

dominate screens     large & small
across america     where one day
the nation     will rouse

as if waking from a horrible
nightmare     and failing the words
to describe this ordeal

will resort to simile
in much the same way
as survivors of real plane crashes

when interviewed about
their experience will insist
it was just like being in a movie.

 

 

 

Debra MarquartDebra Marquart is the author of eight books of prose and poetry, including an environmental memoir of place, The Horizontal World: Growing Up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere and Gratitude with Dogs Under Stars: New & Collected Poems. She teaches in the MFA Program in Creative Writing & Environment at Iowa State University and the Stonecoast Low-Residency MFA Program at University of Southern Maine, and she serves as the senior editor of Flyway: Journal of Writing & Environment. A singer/songwriter, Marquart performs with her jazz-poetry, rhythm & blues project, The Bone People. For more information: debramarquart.com.

Read Debra Marquart’s other Letter to America poem, “Come November,” also appearing in Terrain.org. And read more letters in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy, published by Trinity University Press in collaboration with Terrain.org.

Header photo by zef art, courtesy Shutterstock.

