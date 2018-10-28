Come November



come

cold eye corrective, come pendulum

take wrecking ball to venerable walls

come cerulean wave, come

typhoon earthquake tsunami

blow the gentlemen from

utahiowasouthcarolinakentuckymaine

back to higher ground

or (better yet) homeward

to the distant shores

that spawned them

washed up jobless uninsured

come classic EF5 tornado

good ol’ midwestern tradition, come

barn-splintering wedge of gale force winds

come vacuum up this mess of a land

rip the flimsy scrims from the chambers

where black-robed justices

work their corrupted levers these days

it’s tempting to curse biblical—

to call down pestilence, plague, a pox upon

both houses & the thundering hooves of horsemen—

instead, embrace November’s wintry grip

november come inevitable

november come early & often listen

can you hear that ticking

like fingertips of sleet

upon window panes—

it’s the clicking of check-marks

in ballot boxes

the coming blizzard

of millions.

Header photo by everst, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Debra Marquart by Thomas Rice. Music track with audio reading: “Water” by Peter Manesis.

