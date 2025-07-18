Letter to America by Vernita Hall

Just Like Us

a diss poem, after Kendrick Lamar



It’s a fantasy land the J6ers are shilling

It’s a magical place Elvis is back in the building

The wizard behind the curtain running the show

is firing up the capital—Oz 2.0

With a wave of his wand—the Executive Order

violent rioters pardoned more troops to the border

They tryna throw birthright citizens under the bus

Must be San Andreas fault Don’t look at us

For the suckers who dream they was hired for loyalty

preferred color is green—you gotta pay out some royalties

You better keep practicing taking the knee

‘cause he target shooting enemies like in a gallery

Putting America First means living high off the hog

unless you mouthed off a little too left-leaning

then you’ll get kicked to the curb like a junkyard dog

Too many pigs for the teats so they doing house cleaning

Because they don’t like us

(immigrants, queers, Hispanics, women, and blacks)

They don’t like us

Hold back wetbacks low tax rollbacks

kickback greenbacks no vax or blowback

Canada, Panama, Greenland, Gaza, Roe v. Wade

Manifest Destiny redux? Yeah, be very afraid

Greenhouse gas emissions teflon Paris Agreement

Suck this like a peppermint convictions, impeachments

How can some diss the rules ply the Art of the Con

The reason laws don’t stick? I could give you a $billion

The Supreme Court’s his achievement they were heaven-sent

since he’s hell-bent on reversing what you thought made sense

The candy store’s open There’s no one left gonna lock it

when you’ve got friendly judges in your back pocket

Now that goose-stepping’s come back into fashion

cozy billionaires be jonesing for pull with a passion

I hope y’all be scoping out how this shit got so throwed

‘cause they marching us again down the yellow brick road

Once it comes down to wondering who you should thank

for the lick and a promise (Take that to the bank!)

and you find him acting more and more like Damien

quit your fucking bitching ‘cause you voted him in



So he must be just like us (Say what?)

This government must be just like us (Ayy, what?)

They just like us