One Poem by Jose Hernandez Diaz

Tecolote
The Mexican word for owl is tecolote, from the Nahuatl: tecolotl.
I think it sounds beautiful in both languages: both of my origins.
My favorite bird is the tecolote. The way it sits in the tree:
Wise insomniac, alone. Only company is rain. At night, it comes alive:
A little moon. A myth. A continent of leaves. At midnight: the tecolote
Transforms into a jaguar, into a python, into a dragon.
When I was younger, my mom used to tell me I was like
A tecolote because I would stay up late to watch Letterman or
Conan O’Brien. Then, as a teenager, I was a tecolote because I would
Go out late with friends and party. Now, at thirty-five, I’m getting
A tattoo of a tecolote on my forearm. Reminder of my childhood,
My ancestry, the night. Gracias, tecolote: protector of the moon and sky.
This is the first of four poems from the anthology (plus our podcast) reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of November 2025.
Header photo by Ricardo Reitmeyer, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Jose Hernandez Diaz by Víctor Sánchez.