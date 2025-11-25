SAVE THE DATE! TERRAIN.ORG ONLINE AUCTION & FUNDRAISER: DECEMBER 2-16.
One Poem by Jared Beloff

Flooded Landscape with
the Fall of Icarus

There is water, insistent with need. There must be
meaning, too, so call it ice, call it solid, then calving,
buoyant in a sea that does not know itself, only
that it wants: hold me, be held, lay waste. It is easy
to give. The taking, a hand reaching across

the space of a bed. Forget me it says. I forget
that a hand is shaped by what it holds. Be done
with me. What is enough? This coast, each collapse,
banks failing, claimed by rushing water. What we value
is a matter of risk and desire—give something beautiful,

call it sacrifice, insurance. A nice view,
the ploughman’s broken fields or a fox’s burrow,
the hollow where a plover sat with wings stretched
in warning. A tree grows in spite of salt and wind,
a stick for the shepherd, long since fleeced by the marshes.

I want to make a claim, have it all taken in the surge.
I once taught a girl to paint the ocean with pastels,
which is how I learned that even the sea can bleed,
an open mouth. The forecast calls for rip currents:
A body carried well past the breakers. I’m trying

to swim, elbows and wrists angling above the swell.
What do you value? The sea rises without intentions.
I am no longer sure of the parallels here. Whichever
way we turn, we turn toward disaster. Catch
and pull—movement, a proof of life in spite

of how it looks. Each stroke parts the wind’s menace.
There was a city here once. A mountain plummets,
an elbow, white as an iceberg, dips below the surface.
We did not want this. Where the shore surrendered
to the tide, I kept kicking.

    

    

    

Jared BeloffJared Beloff is the author of Who Will Cradle Your Head (ELJ Editions, 2023) and the co-editor of Poets of Queens 2 (Poets of Queens, 2024). His work can be found at AGNI, Baltimore Review, Image Journal, Pleiades, and elsewhere. He is the editor-in-chief of Porcupine Literary. He is a teacher who lives in Queens, New York with his wife and two daughters. You can find him on his website www.jaredbeloff.com.

Header photo by FrameVerse786, courtesy Shutterstock.

Flooding along the Rio Copan in Honduras following Hurricane Iota
