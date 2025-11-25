One Poem by Jared Beloff

Flooded Landscape with

the Fall of Icarus

There is water, insistent with need. There must be

meaning, too, so call it ice, call it solid, then calving,

buoyant in a sea that does not know itself, only

that it wants: hold me, be held, lay waste. It is easy

to give. The taking, a hand reaching across

the space of a bed. Forget me it says. I forget

that a hand is shaped by what it holds. Be done

with me. What is enough? This coast, each collapse,

banks failing, claimed by rushing water. What we value

is a matter of risk and desire—give something beautiful,

call it sacrifice, insurance. A nice view,

the ploughman’s broken fields or a fox’s burrow,

the hollow where a plover sat with wings stretched

in warning. A tree grows in spite of salt and wind,

a stick for the shepherd, long since fleeced by the marshes.

I want to make a claim, have it all taken in the surge.

I once taught a girl to paint the ocean with pastels,

which is how I learned that even the sea can bleed,

an open mouth. The forecast calls for rip currents:

A body carried well past the breakers. I’m trying

to swim, elbows and wrists angling above the swell.

What do you value? The sea rises without intentions.

I am no longer sure of the parallels here. Whichever

way we turn, we turn toward disaster. Catch

and pull—movement, a proof of life in spite

of how it looks. Each stroke parts the wind’s menace.

There was a city here once. A mountain plummets,

an elbow, white as an iceberg, dips below the surface.

We did not want this. Where the shore surrendered

to the tide, I kept kicking.