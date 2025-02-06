Two Poems by Jane Satterfield

Joining the Crows

We met on the hill at midnight. A small breeze

ruffled feathers & some fireflies sparked by.

The interview was the least of it—could I identify

foes from the air, how good was I at foraging?—

but I was dazzled by vast numbers, their inky regalia.

I’d have to lead a scavenger hunt, renounce all metaphors

of flight. I promised to pitch in on what they termed

“nature’s real clean-up crew.” As to well-guarded cliffs

& roosts, hours lost to practicing rattles, which songs

& subsongs to string in rotation, I was sworn

to secrecy. But I made mistakes. Sometimes I confused

assembly calls with alarms, which led to a good dressing

down & a day spent de-grubbing tree stumps.

On neighborhood watch, I pitched myself

in a posture of threat against a hawk, & mercy was granted

when an elder spoke out about how I’d rescued

his fallen kin. I learned to look earthward, scanning

for roadkill, admiring the minty velvet of moss, slowly

perfecting my caws & clicks, but I missed

the silken fur of my cat, the human spouse I’d left behind.

Sure, I could cache, but I never could quite grow a beak.

My arms grew bloody from branches. I knew the lore

& epic tales of crows whose deeds had spread

like legend—none had borrowed wings. What

was my undoing? Distraction at our weekly conclaves?

Re-arranging coins & trinkets on the wrong lawn?

Was there some loyalty test I’d flunked, some brooch

or pendant I’d secretly pocketed for some less-than-corvid

purpose?

In the end, I was offered only

the early departure of sorry recruits. My regrets

are more than I can count. I’d learned

more about clouds than Constable, plundered

the earth for frogs & crickets, ridden the wind

beside cicadas plucked to oblivion in mid-flight—

How I wish I could have stayed in that place of astonishment.

Dragonfly or Drone

Dragonflies are the ideal insects to be used as drones, researchers say…. They could also potentially be used for surveillance—after all, who would notice an insect buzzing overhead?

– Emily Matchar, “Turning Dragonflies Into Drones,” Smithsonian Magazine, February 2017



The dragonfly is all stealth motion, a gem-like

glint across a lawn,

prismatic as it skims a pond

to helicopter, hover, hold,

or take a hairpin turn. Dragonfly,

how did you dream up your kaleidoscope

of color—lustrous cyan, indigo?

Strangely radiant the jewel-tones

of your other names—

darning needle, spindle, silver pin. Global skimmer,

your non-stop tour tops the monarch’s long migration—

you mate, spar, and hunt

in flight, living in restless hunger,

no curse to cattle, far too occupied

to sew up saucy mouths or stitch back severed snakes.

The drone adopts your speedy moves,

is good for search and rescue,

gliding into buildings collapsed or booby-trapped,

expert in reconnaissance,

all gleaming metal. Has yet to learn to tumble,

twist, and right itself again. It descends into

our warzones and drops off

our deliveries, goes deep aquatic off the grids

defined by GPS. Dragonfly,

your dark wing patterns diminish by the day

while you deflect new warming trends, shed mating bling

simply to survive. Some hope to hack

your nervous system, make you a cyborg

who steers bees to pollinate…

Deep-time denizen, once your body

was the length of the human arm. Once you sailed

azure skies, passing giant dinosaurs.

Your appetite is voracious, balancing

the biome. Stay with us—

(you’ll survive us?)—iridescent and in range.