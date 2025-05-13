Two Poems by Elizabeth Bradfield

Bell

Lucky when my shift on deck aligned with early

light and I could polish the bell: waist

and shoulder, head and lip.

I’d toggle open

the gear locker, grab the tin of Nevr-Dull stuffed

with redolent wadding, rip off a chunk and begin

to rub away the night’s tarnish.

That summer

I also came to know the burnishment of met desire,

of a body’s shine against another body like first

light glinting on polished brass.

Once, softly,

I tugged the bell’s forbidden pull (superstition!),

touched

clapper

to mouth.

Long-waiting sound rang

into the hull of my ear.

A Mouth Like a Sailor

You hawse-dog. You chock

block & scupper plug. Bollard.

You’re a pintle in my gudgeon.

Davit swinger. Your binnacle’s

deviant & your hatch is not

tight. Into the laz, lubber line.

You’re a hard chine. Wrong-

reeved. A knot’s in your bight

& your hawser won’t haul. Skivvy

waver. You’re afterbrow

& your thruster’s got

no dig. Stick a fid in your splice.

You wouldn’t know fancywork

if it hit you with a French

whip. Deadeye. Seacock.

Limber hole. Kedge it

& the capstan you came in on.

You’ll never come about. You’ll

never make way with me. I’m not

your waypoint, not

your following sea.