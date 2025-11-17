One Poem by Cynthia Neely

I Couldn’t Name What Can’t be Named

Because the end of the day looks like diamonds

adrift and nestled on needles

of the tallest trees.

Because my ashes will settle like that

late afternoon light then sift

with the wind.

Because when the wind shifts,

I fall again.

Because, in time, I regret everything,

apologize for nothing.

Because my son’s mind is not a question

for which I have an answer.

A punctuation mark

without conclusion.

Because we always try to name

what can’t be named,

we label the constellations

so, in naming, we might remember.

Because we can’t carry the light

of a million fallen stars:

the belt and shield of the hunter,

the mother bear and her son,

the tail of the scorpion that could kill him.