One Poem by Cynthia Neely

I Couldn’t Name What Can’t be Named
Because the end of the day looks like diamonds
adrift and nestled on needles
of the tallest trees.
Because my ashes will settle like that
late afternoon light then sift
with the wind.
Because when the wind shifts,
I fall again.
Because, in time, I regret everything,
apologize for nothing.
Because my son’s mind is not a question
for which I have an answer.
A punctuation mark
without conclusion.
Because we always try to name
what can’t be named,
we label the constellations
so, in naming, we might remember.
Because we can’t carry the light
of a million fallen stars:
the belt and shield of the hunter,
the mother bear and her son,
the tail of the scorpion that could kill him.
Header photo by Simmons Buntin.