One Poem by Craig Santos Perez

A Sonnet at the Edge of the Reef
the Waikīkī Aquarium
We dip our hands into the outdoor reef exhibit
and touch sea cucumber and red urchin
as butterflyfish swim by. A docent explains:
once a year, after the full moon, when tides swell
to a certain height, and saltwater reaches the perfect
temperature, only then will the ocean cue coral
polyps to spawn, in synchrony, a galaxy of gametes,
which dances to the surface, fertilizes, opens,
forms larvae, roots to seafloor, and grows, generation
upon generation. At home, we read a children’s
book, The Great Barrier Reef, to our daughter
snuggling between us in bed. We don’t mention
corals bleaching, reared in labs, or frozen.
And isn’t our silence, too, a kind of shelter?
This is the third of four poems from the anthology (plus our podcast) reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of November 2025.
“A Sonnet at the Edge of the Reef” was previously published in Habitat Threshold (Omnidawn, 2020).
Header photo by Drew McArthur, courtesy Shutterstock.