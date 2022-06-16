One Poem by Craig Santos Perez

Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Wildfire

after Wallace Stevens





I

Among acres of old-growth forests,

The only moving thing

Was the flame of the wildfire.



II

We are of one pyroecology,

Like a planet

In which there are 70,600 annual wildfires.



III

The wildfire unfurls in the Santa Ana winds.

It was a small arson in paradise.



IV

Humans and trees

Are kin.

Humans and trees and wildfires

Are kin.



V

We do not know which to fear more,

The terror of combustion,

Or the terror of conflagration,

The wildfire igniting

Or just after.



VI

Dry brush filled the backwoods

With abundant fuel.

The head of the wildfire

Consumed it, to and fro.

The heat

Blazed in the mouth

An oxygenated clause.



VII

O firefighters of America,

Why are so many of you inmates?

Do we not see how the wildfire

Walks around the cells

Of the prisons around us?



VIII

I know particulates,

And toxic, inescapable smoke;

But I know, too,

That the wildfire is involved

In what I know.



IX

When the wildfire jumped containment,

It scarred the edge

Of one of many vectors.



X

At the sight of wildfires

Reaching the wildland urban

Interface, even the insurers

Cried out sharply.



XI

We drove through California

In a fast car.

Once, a fear choked us,

In that we mistook

The red sign of flammable gas

For wildfires.



XII

The people are evacuating.

The wildfire must be raging.



XIII

It was fire season all year.

It was burning

And it was going to burn.

The wildfire spread

Across scorched-earth.