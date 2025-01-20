POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN. LEARN MORE & SUBMIT.
Looking up through Antelope Canyon to the starry night sky
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Byron F. Aspaas

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Desert Bares My Weakness

for Pam(s)
 

again, you think about him.
bloomed cactus sit at your feet and listen
                             to words you inscribe—
creation swirls within creation of colored scrawled caverns
drawn, a language no one knows—
               no water, plant, or animal
               not even sky renders
enough markings remind you,
               the visitor, inside bighan,
               inside her home
forget what you have seen—
               forget the cavern of colors
               sifted through the expanse of hand
               as sand divides each limb
               and wind brushes the swirls
               pressed against tipped fingers
gigantic air becomes you
harsh desert blooms life thought dead
igneous rock coils water under
               notice unwashed footprints
jóhaani’éí peeks through clouds
jóhaani’éí, watch those over
                             kó
like fire, everything burns guilt—guilt
               sits under sun-drawn sky
               traced landscapes of yesteryear’s formation
               untouched voice desires you
monstrous mountains live inside those
               spoken environmental truths
not one enters mouth
               no need for past secrets
of blessings
                             you bathed cedar
                                           sauntered ceremoniously through words
                             of whispered winds
                                           emerged in healing
                             of spoken mountains
                                           —crowned clouds upon head
                             of home then becomes sky
people don’t know

quiet
               da’an speaks in silence
reverberation touches throat
               dry valleys untouched by wetness,
silhouettes sketch lined-maps you border
               time does not wait for you—
               time sits at home watching HDTV
reciting memories during commercials—
uneven rocks swivel beneath you
visuals unwind vocal chords you string
wind sways words upside down
xeriscape unearths creativity you seek
your desert land is nothing.
zero, a word you learned in boarding school—
                                                                                     adín.

 

 

    

Byron F. AspaasByron F. Aspaas. Raised within the four sacred mountains of Dinétah. Aspaas’s first published work was included in Yellow Medicine Review and since then his writing has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. Byron’s writing revisits the destruction of sacred land and engages his readers in a dialogue about preserving Diné culture and land. He uses imagery and persona to present explorations of language, landscape, and identity. He is faculty at San Juan College’s English Department and Western Colorado University’s Graduate Program in Creative Writing.

Read “The Beginning,” a Letter to America proem by Byron F. Aspaas also published in Terrain.org.

Header photo by RENE RAUSCHENBERGER, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2024 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Previous
Letter to America
by Daniel Seifert
Calgary at night with lightning strike and storm
Next
Sleeping in the Anthropocene

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.