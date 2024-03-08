Letter to America by Byron F. Aspaas

The Beginning

The first school I attended was an Indian boarding school. I remember the first day of kindergarten. I remember seeing my mom leave quickly when I ran towards her. The blue carpet is what I remember, the off-white walls of adobe plaster blurred the small bookcases all around. Mom held the door as I screamed to open it. The teacher pulled me away. Mom disappeared.



Luckily, I was a day student—meaning, I was one of the lucky few. Many of my classmates lived inside the dorms they supplied—because of the road systems, the mud and snow and dirt and rain made their return home hard, unreachable. They lived there during weekends, during holidays, while I returned home each day, luckily.



The first poem I wrote in college was an imitation poem. The poem was called Assembly Line. It was after a poem written by Shu Ting. My first day of school at Nenahnezad was in 1980. My poem was about the assemblage, our formation, our allegiance to this country. The building had tiny slivers scratched into its side. During recess, students lined along the sandstone walls. With a rock in hand, they scraped into the building’s side—dirt powdered into their tiny-cupped hands.



They would eat it like Kool-Aid.

I tell people, that’s why we love the smell of desert rain. It smells like home when the rain mixes into the dirt. It’s a beautiful memory, I say.

I tell people when I think of boarding school, the students ate the dirt they carved `from the building—maybe it tasted like home, a home they missed, a home they remembered on their tongues.







Humor, like rain, is medicine for my people. We tell jokes and laugh as Navajos from the reservation. Humor can also be bad medicine. It can be directed and pointed as a reminder of embarrassments of failure of childhood trauma.

I used to wet the bed.

In a house of nine people with four bedrooms, I was

more of a couch-wetter

a floor stainer.

I learned how to do laundry young

because I woke to wet clothes and wet blankets.

My mom was upset, never understanding why I continued to wet myself.

In the early mornings, I hid my

clothes, hid the

blankets, learned to

camouflage areas

marked.

Mom’s carpet ruined.

Mom’s couches ruined.

The family called me, Pee-bag.

I hated my name growing up. There was a boy who lived across the street. He was tall and thin, and his name was Byron, too. He was flamboyant, a sissy, a queer. The family laughed and called me Byron Blueeyes, at times.

That was his name.



Seth and I met on MySpace. I’ve never told anyone we met online, randomly. We made up a story where we met in Washington. It wasn’t a lie. I lived in Olympia for two months.

Seth lived in Seattle for ten years. Maybe we met at R-place, randomly.

Seth’s eyes are as blue as crystal water.

In Navajo, the word for blue is dootłizh.

I married Seth on 11/12/13.

I call Seth, Anáá’ dootłliz: Turquoise Eyes.

We married the white way.

I became Byron Anáá Dootłizh: Byron Turquoise Eyes:

Byron Blueeyes.

The Navajo word for pee is lizh.