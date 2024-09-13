Two Poems by Andrea Carter

Breaking Pelican Bone

She tore apart

the sunlit zones,

worn and moody,

a hatchet shadow,

before the attacks forced

her structure free

of skin. How does

she witness, now,

in her yellow

eyesight, this end?

The water wields

its aspic glassy-ness.

Hermit crabs

husk the rock pile

for empty shells.

The sky is galvanized

sheeting and salt lick

clouds. I fear the snap

echo, I fear her

throat pocket cries

full of sand.

Fire Diary

San Bernadino National Forest, 2020





Feed foothill flanks,

sugar pine, white

bracted manzanita, click

cinder teeth, bite

wilted pine needles.

Fist fingers sweat

steering wheel, tight

throated children parch

in the back seat, peel

the highway skin. Baby

cramps in her mother’s

womb. Blister and updraft

churn, cloak, smoke,

torment root systems,

fill red embolisms, squeal

gold sap boils, where,

where else to go—