White pelican splashing in water
Poetry
·1 min read

Two Poems by Andrea Carter

Breaking Pelican Bone

She tore apart

                the sunlit zones,

worn and moody,

                a hatchet shadow,

before the attacks forced

                her structure free

of skin. How does

                she witness, now,

in her yellow

                eyesight, this end?

The water wields

                its aspic glassy-ness.

Hermit crabs

                husk the rock pile

for empty shells.

                The sky is galvanized

sheeting and salt lick

                clouds. I fear the snap

echo, I fear her

                throat pocket cries

full of sand.

 

  

Fire Diary

San Bernadino National Forest, 2020
 

Feed foothill flanks,
     sugar pine, white

bracted manzanita, click
     cinder teeth, bite
     wilted pine needles.

Fist fingers sweat
     steering wheel, tight
throated children parch
     in the back seat, peel

the highway skin. Baby
     cramps in her mother’s
womb. Blister and updraft
     churn, cloak, smoke,

torment root systems,
     fill red embolisms, squeal
     gold sap boils, where,

where else to go—

 

 

  

Andrea CarterAndrea Carter is a poet and writer from Southern California. Her work appears in the San Diego Poetry Annual, The Common Ground, SWWIM, and The Florida Review. She is the 2023 Steve Kowit Poetry Prize winner and teaches at UC San Diego.

Header photo by miezekieze, courtesy Pixabay.

Forest fire
