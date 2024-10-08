One Poem by Tovah Strong

Bullsnake Season

i.

we agree.

only the dogs will eat

eggs slick

with bullsnakes’ passings.

glistening shells like bricks,

salmonella.

still,

we speak love

for doublelidded ebony eyes;

utter greetings through

a door’s closing melody.

the checkered snakecoil,

an oval beneath transom:

you,

I disturb in my daily

egghunt

when I unhook

the chickencoop’s round latch,

peek in to the dim—

uplift an ovular head;

mouthcrease

stitched black & tan.



ii.

yes, every autumn

scales vanish with rising cold.

& yes, I think creatures asleep.

breathing out small

to dens of earthen walls.

your hollow

soon full of gossamer shed.

& yes, everyday: recall:

the jumps we make

frighting ourselves at all

that could end us.

I, bodied,

stilling, heartpounded,

at could-be-snake sticks;

last year’s bullsnake—mangled

tail tucked beneath a bulk so quick

I once fled towards the door:

vertebrate darting from nestbox

to floor an astonishment.

henhouse swirling

unsettled dust in

to a semisolid cloud—

we enter.

I enter,

the gleaming:

sun: dust particulate light rinsed.

shavings crawling in

to boot tread gaps.



iii.

it is a practice:

every entrance stomped:

no surprises of mine made quiet:

out of necessity, I construct

my own small earth shake.

our movements, & ours,

& ours, too,

made loud through sight.

like ceremony. a snake becomes

small beauty. our respect sits

inside our bodies.



iv.

dreaming snakes: dreaming

silklike secrets: once, in dreaming

a snake climbs in

to my bed, grows warm curled beneath

my elbow. in dreaming, a snake I love

becomes lost or dead by noon



v.

look at a sight:

the folded skeleton

between discarded skin

inside the trailer whose door hangs

open only after soul’s departure,

whose bend, I think

replicates the mangled tailed

bullsnake we twice leave out

the dirtiest of eggs for;

meals placed between holes

dipping below the henrun’s walls

tell me, this

is some other

mangled dreamer.

believe me:

I saw a living body,

snake silhouette, curled

between eggs hours before

my key

in the trailer door

yes, I saw

a coal tongue scenting

my heat.



vi.

as any bodied, not yet

frayed to dying,

I mourn your tomorrow.

pray

without action.

in this, I am

proficient.

I memory

last year’s you—wrapped

in departure, shed

skin a shroud

for a slow death.

your spine’s maggots dead.

my unknowing

begging meaning

from you, & the cousin of you

dipping

a striped mouth

to the water bucket

because it is summer &

everyone is thirsty.