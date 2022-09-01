Three Poems by Tovah Strong

nestbox snack

to turn, a small

beige globe between teeth,

jaw, open

for a door

bull, my dear,

snake—guest of

honor, coil

of body for a shell

egg crunch implosion inside

your intestines, O

may we all be so

serene and widemouthed

in the ecstasy of consumption.

Some, Burrowing Owl

tap tip do you hear the underground trickle sand shift tap tip the water seep deep tap tip do burrows inhale sand hold your gentle ceiling constructed from damp grains tap tip the prairie dogs tilt heads rustle up from their houses tap tip their town chatters behind your quick tap tip steps there flits an insect for breakfast a centipede tap tip all the little legs down your gullet tap tip the sun pulls a golden curtain between shrubs tap tip bunched threadleaf groundsel brushes off a bursting blush of yellow pollen tap tip a grasshopper’s leg clangs against your beak tap tip it might almost be late enough for a nap tap tip the power line whistles a wind flute tap tip dart beneath the barbed wire fence tap tip where did the pecan catkins blow this year tap tip a windmill still spins tap tip prairie dogs blink bright ilvaite eyes at your tap tip return tap tip you will hunt again soon tap tip did you make it home—

when i consumed i

didn’t overhear a morning dove carol

twilight or glissade an east wind out

of a hill pocket or nip chalky juniper berries

halfway to purple. i didn’t see juice dribble down

a double ringed throat or the silver

lace vine envelope a sleepy bull snake. i was

waiting for the bird to sing an ocean back

to the valley. i was devouring comets flung

through the atmosphere. i was relishing the hot

orbs sliding down the channel of my throat &

drawing sea creatures in the sticky rivers babbling

from the corners of my mouth. maybe

that is why the dove did not choreograph an ocean—

i ate every raindrop, imploded every breeze.