One Poem by Sunni Brown Wilkinson

Teapot Lake on the Head of a Pin

Today is ancient. The same north wind

that blew over our ancestors

blows over me, all of us foraging

in the thick bottoms of summer

or fishing for brookies

by a lake late afternoon.

The mountains have barely

changed their faces

in a thousand years. Osprey nests

ring the lake from the tops

of pine trees the way they did

the day Caesar died.

And my sons in camp chairs

are nearly prostrate

over books

like some lost painting

by Renoir. Today

is a still life. Slowly I eat a peach

in the lavish silence. There are bears

backstage of all this. Their shadows

touch the edges of our minds. Their breath

is the breath of the gods.

And we’re common, almost nameless,

dazed

by a day of sunshine and wind.

My husband, fishing from the kayak,

is an island of grace, a drifting red

dance between water and air,

one bright comma in a long sentence

of lake.

Ask me who I’ll be

tomorrow. Ask me if I love the world.

Then watch the oar

endlessly break

through a darkness it cannot change.