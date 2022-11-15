One Poem by Sunni Brown Wilkinson

For the Skunk Who Lives in the Woodpile I Pass on My Morning Walk

Little Sister, you are like the Spirit

Jesus says is like the wind. You come

and are hidden

and leave a stirring in your wake.

You disturb the mind. You are

so close to the earth

we have not yet earned the gift

of seeing you. All summer

you have hidden

in the fragments of someone’s

ramshackle cabin, but now

it is November and I wonder

where will you go?

Who will smell your perfume

and love you again

like I have?

Who will watch your slick shape,

your feathery tail, dip

into the bare trees an hour

before dawn?

Your body is from the age old

black and white stages of history.

You are elegant as the silver screen

and as remote. Greta Garbo

of the neighborhood, you slip

into evening’s gray gown,

and saunter down to the little farm

where the fat black pig lies

all night in the mud. You are

otherworldly and silent,

sniffling out beetles

and spiders while the moon

slowly rises like your bright wet nose

over my house.