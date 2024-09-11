One Poem by Sophie Mollart

Little Egret

Does it observe itself,

its moon-white form?

Like how the old masters

painted right into the architecture,

the bird has left encrustations

across the visible field.

What doesn’t calcify will burn

like a song. The bird is a gift

the panorama has granted itself,

& because it soars it blends

into the earth’s salt.

Across the river, the sky,

it has left a slender music.

Its song is white, finespun.

It is the same sky that fans it

that is textured with its flight.

The river has entered

into the dream of the bird.

The water, like the bank

it silvers, exists now in

a concentration of blue.

With its transience, it has

gestured its fullness.

Through the sky

the little egret skates,

until its image separates,

a whirl of unfinished wings.

It separates only

because it would resist

momentum to remain

complete.