OPEN SEPT. 15 - NOV. 15: SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR FULL FICTION MANUSCRIPT. LEARN MORE.
White egret preening
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Sophie Mollart

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Little Egret

Does it observe itself,

its moon-white form?

Like how the old masters

painted right into the architecture,

the bird has left encrustations

across the visible field.

What doesn’t calcify will burn

like a song. The bird is a gift

the panorama has granted itself,

& because it soars it blends

into the earth’s salt.

 

Across the river, the sky,

it has left a slender music.

Its song is white, finespun.

It is the same sky that fans it

that is textured with its flight.

 

The river has entered

into the dream of the bird.

The water, like the bank

it silvers, exists now in

a concentration of blue.

With its transience, it has

gestured its fullness.

 

Through the sky

the little egret skates,

until its image separates,

a whirl of unfinished wings.

It separates only

because it would resist

momentum to remain

complete.

 

 

    

Sophie MollartSophie Mollart was born in the U.K. and is currently based in Paris. Her writing is published in Fields, Litro, Primary Paper, Minor Literature(s), and others. She is currently at work on a book of essays.

Header photo by Orna, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2024 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Next
Muscular Activity

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.