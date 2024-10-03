Two Poems by Robert Wrigley

The Daily State

Anacapri, April 2023





The fly watches the spider, the spider

the lizard, the lizard the man, who is I.

If the space between spider and fly

were an inch more narrow or a smidgen wider,

it all might have ended half a minute ago.

But overhead gulls caterwaul unregarded,

while two ships, one coming in and one getting started,

pass dramatically by—or so I say but don’t truly know,

watching as I am lizard, spider, and fly,

waiting for what might happen to happen

right in front of me, the man who is I

and who now has the order fouled up in some fashion.

Blue ship headed toward Napoli, white toward Sicily?

I can’t remember which is which

and don’t dare look up: the least eye twitch

might set all in motion prematurely,

and right now in our frozen group of four

nothing just continues to occur, tension

grows, ships pass, and dark apprehension—

the daily state of things—whines in the morning air.

Their Business

Something else is going on in the river.

– Ted Hughes





They may be breaking some law,

skinny-dipping among spawning salmon.

They are lovely, yes, but let us also say

of a somewhat advanced age, a woman

and a man, having swum into the deep pool,

now treading water where the shallows begin,

watching salmon hens excavate with strong tails

their redds, while the stout bucks with their milts look on.

They are unaware we watch them watch

the salmon, who may also be unaware

they are watched, or do not mind being watched

by something else in the river, as they also are,

this adventurous, elder couple,

who eventually swim back to the rock shelf

they entered the pool from and, with some trouble,

climb back out, and sit, like beauty itself.

He puts an arm around her shoulder, warms her,

then takes her hand and leads her back to their clothes.

Of course they understand spawning’s order.

After, the salmon die, as everyone knows.

Their business was the business of seeing,

as was ours, without their knowing they were seen,

as ours was also in some way savoring,

what they savored, seeing salmon spawn.