One Poem by John Linstrom

Mom Tunes Up a Guitar in the Lake Superior Rental Cabin

From the other room, gentle twangs

slide up and down, sounding

like she might break

into a quiet classical tune—

bent over a neck both strange

and familiar, muscles patterning

across the quarter century

since, struggling to contain

three sudden-sprinting boys

and one wound-up spaniel,

she lost a middle fingertip

to that summer day and a since-

recalled leash. I still remember

sitting with her beneath the sloped

ceiling in the bunkroom, dormer-lit,

as she pulled from nylon strings

the whispers of another world

she seldom shared, even then.

No, she says now, settling it back

into its stand, the lake

lapping at the rocks, birches

clicking their leaves, the screen

door breeze: no, just tuning it

for the next person who comes along.