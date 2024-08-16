One Poem by Jody Gladding

Jody Gladding is the author of five collections of poetry, most recently I entered without words (Princeton Series of Contemporary Poets, 2022). She lives and works in East Calais, Vermont.
Read other poetry and insight by Jody Gladding previously appearing in Terrain.org: three poems, three image poems, and recommended reads, four books that have inspired Jody Gladding.
Read other poetry and insight by Jody Gladding previously appearing in Terrain.org: three poems, three image poems, and recommended reads, four books that have inspired Jody Gladding.
Header photo by Ria Sopala, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Jody Gladding by David Hinton.