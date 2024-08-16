SUPPORT AWARD-WINNING, INDEPENDENT LITERATURE ON PLACE: DONATE NOW.
Fawn in forest
One Poem by Jody Gladding

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

How a fawn, a poem by Jody Gladding

 

 

 

Jody GladdingJody Gladding is the author of five collections of poetry, most recently I entered without words (Princeton Series of Contemporary Poets, 2022). She lives and works in East Calais, Vermont.
 
Header photo by Ria Sopala, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Jody Gladding by David Hinton.


