Stutter-Step

Tina

We are all stop and start,

our home a tremble from hammer

and drill, the shriek of saw,

the waver of glass walls.

Never steady or still,

the walking sticks and praying

mantes judder across our porch

and deck. Like the root-bound

and breeze-rattled bluestem,

they quaver here to there.

When folks ask if we’re done

with the cabin or the floors,

I answer we’re somewhere

between halfway and never.

No doubt some wonder when

we’ll be done going without

plumbing, living in one room.

Maybe they think I mean soon.

But I don’t. And I don’t prize

journey over destination.

We’re here. We have arrived.

Each choice our own. We build

deck before bathroom,

still learning turn, sway,

how to fashion our own step.

Call it shillyshally

or lollygag. We step

to the rhythm of breeze

and breath of this place.

Weathermyth

Jim

My world now is a glass cabin I’m building with my wife on a ridge. Lightning is plentiful. When it strikes close, our home shakes. If it were to strike closer, our view of the woods would shatter.

Lightning struck a pine on Pop’s farm in Spring ’96, and a long branch fell on four of his cows, one a favorite bull, black-and-white speckled. Or maybe the blue gash he found burning in the trunk made the cows gallop until their four hearts ruptured. Pop had seen them moseying under thunder’s crackle or cackle—“How you say it, depends on how you hear it,” he said. “I’ve never found truth in the exactness of things, have you?”

Pop was close to a strike once in a pasture, said it felt as if he got pushed by a wall. Sent him to the grass. Blackout. Damned headache. He said, “Stings and strikes—that’s where my memory takes hold.” I heard it different. He had a bald spot on the back of his head, and I told my friends that’s where lightning brought its haymaker. Just look if you doubt. Haymakered him to the dirt. Then Pop got off the ground.

I remember walking behind him after I’d decided on my version of his story—me, only so tall and staring at that spot way up. Meaning, I had a lot of growing up to do. Meaning, he was more than just my pop, a part of him had become myth. I was reading about the Greek Gods, and Zeus kept throwing lightning bolts down at the county farmers and their peanut fields, the boundary of my whole world then.

Pop, though a mortal, had been slammed in the head by Zeus, and he walked as if that strike was nothing of a worry. The gods either get you or they don’t. You’re either here or you’re no longer.

Even though Tina refuses to look at our glass walls when trees start bowing in a storm, she’s not one to pray. And I am my father’s son. But when a storm turns into a polygon on the weather authority’s map—high winds, hail, a tornado starting its spin—we join the shared hush of everyone in Alabama holding the same breath, sending the same prayer to the sky—

“Don’t let my neighbor get lost in your fast winds coming. Don’t let a body ride a road flash-flooded out. Please stop the wanderer from wandering under your sturdiest tree. And put us not on the path of a barrel-whistler, a trailer-tumbler. Just love us, deliver us, hold us tight.”

Until there’s damage to tell of, and we sigh, “Those poor people,” about those taken, names not given so we can forget.

Rounds

Jim

After the storm, there are more power poles at Alabama Power for the taking. And my neighbor’s building a house, this one for his son. The scraps they can’t use, I can. So I get up. I make the rounds, checking for a call, looking for wood. These have become salvaging days, a kind of divining, like begging a story from old words.

I get to Alabama Power, cut one pole 15’, length enough to bear the corner of a deck, what I’ve built over and over—the motions of it, the thoughts of it not yet real. The real is picking up this pole no one wants ’cause it’s too gaffed from workers climbing to the transformer and lines. ’Cause the storm snapped it at its base. ’Cause it is ancient.

And yet, the pole will outlast me, preserved in harsher chemicals. I just have to get it in the truck, which takes a lot of summoning, hands on hips figuring, walking around delaying because dead weight is always more than I can reason. At some point, I have to lift.

Back home, I leave the pole in the truck. There’s supper and sleep. By morning the carpenter bees are cutting rounds in the eaves. I sit on the stoop to write and sawdust sifts over these words. These very ones. Sawdust is a little bit heavier than pollen. And while I don’t like carpenter bees chewing up the house wood, I understand their want for a home. The only end to want is bodies failing.

Built By Hand Ourselves

Tina

isn’t to say we pulled ourselves up

by our bootstraps or these walls up

by scaffolding. Pop lent us that

and set us up with two lines of credit.

It means no crane, no backhoe,

not even a Bobcat, and no contractors,

just our muscle erected this glass cabin.

And ourselves really means Jim hefted

every board and beam here. Means Dylan

helped raise wall frames and rafters.

Means I shellacked boards, framed windows,

and built steps. Think of me as fry cook,

Jim as head chef, Dylan his sous.

Ourselves means Jim Owens bringing us power

poles to hold up our floor. Means Madi digging

post-holes and building our poop bin. Means

Jeff and Nancy wrangling rafters into the sky.

Means Tom, my neighbor in Oregon, telling us

how to insulate an exposed beam ceiling.

Ourselves is Dave McCrae wiring the power

from the meter to the breaker box, shoving

our woodstove up ramp and over threshold.

And Traci giving us our first rain barrel

and cat. Aunt Trish and Uncle Gene giving us

windows, Ted and John, boards. Nick splitting

red cedar for our deck rails, offering up

every windfall for firewood. Ourselves is that

single breeze on the stickiest day when chiggers

swelled our every crease and we could have

boiled right over if it hadn’t blown

across our necks just then. Ourselves isn’t

Whitman’s multitudes, isn’t the shoulders of giants

Einstein acknowledged he stood on. Ourselves are

that many, that huge, but they are all around us

still, real, and forever lending us a hand.



