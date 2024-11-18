One Poem by Erica Reid

Warren
A rabbit lives under the church
of course. A holy place for her
holy face, a safe space for what
spring may bring after praise
for the King of Kings seeps
through the floor. A brood of six
or more, a crop of gifts from above.
How the faithful sing & hop,
unaware who lines her nest
with the love they drop.
Erica Reid’s debut poetry collection Ghost Man on Second won the 2023 Donald Justice Poetry Prize and is available through Autumn House Press.
Header photo by Artur Pawlak, courtesy Pixabay.