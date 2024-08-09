Four Poems by Elinor Ann Walker

Reading Cicada Wings

What lifts out of water or air or soil, carries

contagion away, what ambient vein, peripheral

membrane, what chemistry informs surfaces

made of hydrocarbons, fatty acids, oxygen-filled

molecules, alcohols, & esters? Think about words

such as paper, film, cell—all seem fragile,

could be pierced by instrument as thin as antennae

of grasshopper—but also how stories circle, do not break,

start over, the way wingless nymphs suckle tree root

fluids, metamorphose from sarcophagi underground,

emerge in pale translucence, crawl, grab, cling, mature

to split-backed exoskeleton, leave that brown-paper-bag-

carcass-shell behind, choose deciduous trees as hosts

for eggs after mating calls from muscle-moved, male,

abdominal tymbals vibrating through summer leaves, cycle

after cycle to wings, more wings—water-repellent, structured,

layered with spiky cones called nanopillars that repel

microbes sliding down their surfaces until they stretch,

rip beyond repair, dangerous no more: why scientists

study wing scales, latticed in their multidimensional arrays,

that distort bacterial cell shapes until those cells die.

From four nymph-stages called instars to their winged

forms, again & again cicadas move nutrients from soil to

tree to air. Do you see letters in the vein shapes

on their wing panes where the lines converge—

W for war, P for peace, or M for more—

as prophecies, or like lodes that fissure stone?



Note: For more on the patterns and letters referenced in “Reading Cicada Wings,” see “The wings of war: Some people believed cicadas carried a dire warning.” For information on the antibacterial properties of cicada wings, I am indebted to this article: Jenkins, J., Mantell, J., Neal, C. et al. Antibacterial effects of nanopillar surfaces are mediated by cell impedance, penetration and induction of oxidative stress. Nat Commun 11, 1626 (2020).



Where caves

are deepest, most acoustic,

that’s where art is,

where sounds reverberate

the most, echo

in remote corridors

like percussive hooves.

What spirits chant after,

call out, surround? what ears

heard that subject, verb, object,

horse-ghost? what hand drew

the kick skyward from dappled

fetlock? engraved palm in ochre,

fingers on walls? Who knows

how sound sentenced

into artifact through open

mouth, whistle of wind,

flute-like bone? Word

translates to symbol

like ink through quill,

fern pressed to

fossil, indelibly, or pale,

blind fish sign their way

through cisterns,

flashing, or larvae trail

bioluminescence, blue-

green along damp limestone.

In the darkest caverns

where stalactites ring most

musically when struck,

they are often marked by paint,

their notes twice-storied.

A Wake is a Disturbance

in the water, or a vigil, which whales have been observed

to keep: a mother, a dead calf, afloat.

Is it love that is summoned nearly 8,000 kilometers

across the South Pacific? That’s 5,000 miles. From Australia,

French Polynesia, to Ecuador, male humpback whales

sing separate songs of desire that repeat in structure

yet evolve almost like a fugue, varied arrangements shared

group to group.

We used to make each other mixtapes that traveled

literal miles spooled by car cassette player or spun

in a clunky Walkman for years afterwards.

Echolocations, harmonics, thwops,

shrieks: sounds adopted across acoustic ranges,

evolutionary, new wave, as it were.

I still have a mixtape made by a college friend who died

too young, the handwritten track listing faded to gray;

as close to eternal as a refrain gets, that reminder: how

one chord resurrects place or love, each song curated.

Whale songs change, repeat pod to pod, creating mixes

or re-mixes, overlapping themes, something over-loved,

perhaps an attempt to keep a song alive the way a riff

occupies mind & ear until it’s oceanic, the only thing,

spiraling tide of blues, a current, polyphonic rave, ripple.

Sentience breaks the surface, plume of air,

then plummets below, unfathomably,

as whales come & go wordlessly.

Human: buffeting waves of grief, brittle tapes

breaking over too long a distance, sudden breaches, drift,

how we impose meaning onto music as if all songs were ours.

Years gone—& on the brink, species, coral reefs,

not in one fell swoop, but deadly enough, as fell meant:

disastrously.

Scientists say now that humpbacks sang more upon necessity

to woo & commune when fewer of them occupied the seas,

that it’s harder now to find the singing males, that singing less

may signal population growth, that all that singing was evidence

more of loneliness than anything else.

A wake is a disturbance in the water—or a vigil—

& requires silence enough to hear the waves,

the infinite ripples.

Compensatory Curves

I don’t want to see the whale with scoliosis,

the fin whale crooked like a hook when filmed

from above off Valencia’s coast, images

the algorithm feeds into my so-called stream

that I will avoid even though I know the 40 ton

whale exists, despite what I want. What I want

is for the whale to swim without pain.

Humans are more likely to be afflicted

with scoliosis due to our decreased rotational

stability; upright, our spines set loose as vertical

columns; idiopathically, without cause, our trunks

may deform, biomechanically lean off kilter,

but scoliosis is rare in other vertebrates,

and whale anatomy usually protective,

spines less prone to bend under strain,

supported by water, except as congenital defect,

or when injured by ship propellers, a post-

traumatic “compensatory curve,” those findings

mostly post-mortem, but this whale, spotted

by a skipper, another specimen struggling to swim

that I don’t want to see; all I see is the whale afloat

against the blue in my mind (it doesn’t matter what

I want). That gray comma, that broken back,

my own propulsion away, a helplessness against

cruelties of collision—global shipping traffic

on the rise from our insatiable desires, no recompense,

no refuge, only posture—unless we consume—less.