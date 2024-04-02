One Poem by Dorsía Smith Silva

G is for Greenhood

for spring sitting on my shoulders

then fastening to eye level

chanteuse gladiolas spinning bowing in the distance

scents of green greening

until earth gets it right

green that I can’t keep to myself

say: green

belongs within reach

like an extract of

sepal outside of the flower body

you wouldn’t recognize me

when I cradle green

for fear of it becoming worn in many places

even when morning lurks upside-down

green (not this green) never hurts

ask the turacos giving off green among drizzled leaves

ask the grasshoppers that throw themselves against grass because it glistens

ask wet green in my blood that hasn’t forgotten spared green across homeland

where your green overlaps with mine