One Poem by Despy Boutris

Necropastoral
Dusk, & I’m back in the field I dreamed of
setting ablaze that summer ash sugared
every windshield. Back then, I was all mayhem
of hair, another t-shirt’s frayed hem. I was the fly
in the jar, relentless with energy. Years later
& I’m having trouble living. What little there is
to hold onto: chronic cricketsounds, mouthshape
violeting my collarbone. Coolness
of trampled weeds, gnats throwing their bodies
against the golden hour. & as spring honeysuckles
into summer, I don’t know what to do
with the strange animal this year made
of me. Once, I was all bark & all bite. Now,
I’m tired of being brave, tired
of spending hours trying to figure out
how to make a metaphor lossless, lying in grass
so long that even the shadows leave me.
Header photo by kay, courtesy Pixabay.