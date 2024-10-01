One Poem by Despy Boutris

Necropastoral

Dusk, & I’m back in the field I dreamed of

setting ablaze that summer ash sugared

every windshield. Back then, I was all mayhem

of hair, another t-shirt’s frayed hem. I was the fly

in the jar, relentless with energy. Years later

& I’m having trouble living. What little there is

to hold onto: chronic cricketsounds, mouthshape

violeting my collarbone. Coolness

of trampled weeds, gnats throwing their bodies

against the golden hour. & as spring honeysuckles

into summer, I don’t know what to do

with the strange animal this year made

of me. Once, I was all bark & all bite. Now,

I’m tired of being brave, tired

of spending hours trying to figure out

how to make a metaphor lossless, lying in grass

so long that even the shadows leave me.