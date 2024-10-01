OPEN SEPT. 15 - NOV. 15: SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR FULL FICTION MANUSCRIPT. LEARN MORE.
One Poem by Despy Boutris

Necropastoral

Dusk, & I’m back in the field I dreamed of
setting ablaze that summer ash sugared

every windshield. Back then, I was all mayhem
of hair, another t-shirt’s frayed hem. I was the fly

in the jar, relentless with energy. Years later
& I’m having trouble living. What little there is

to hold onto: chronic cricketsounds, mouthshape
violeting my collarbone. Coolness

of trampled weeds, gnats throwing their bodies
against the golden hour. & as spring honeysuckles

into summer, I don’t know what to do
with the strange animal this year made

of me. Once, I was all bark & all bite. Now,
I’m tired of being brave, tired

of spending hours trying to figure out
how to make a metaphor lossless, lying in grass

so long that even the shadows leave me.

 

 

    

Despy BoutrisDespy Boutris’s work has been published in Copper Nickel, Guernica, Ploughshares, Crazyhorse, Agni, American Poetry Review, Gettysburg Review, and elsewhere. She lives in California.

Header photo by kay, courtesy Pixabay.

