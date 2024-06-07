One Poem by Anne Pitkin

Was it the Beginning of the End?

How ordinarily rain fell through the vines.

No. Not ordinary. How musically it fell as if each leaf

were a note. As if there were a choice about how to fall.

Is there a choice about how to fall?

Ask the western sun, the last scarlet leaf dangling in the wind.

Ask the soldier in battle, the pig led to slaughter.

The rain falling through the vines

was so generous we did not pay attention though

it was making a music that should have had us weeping—

as if we’d been hearing it for centuries,

and it were the last of its kind. As if the birds, leaving, knew.