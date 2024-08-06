Two Poems by Alison Granucci

Closed Gentian
after Charles Simic’s “Stone”
inside the blue there is a buzzing
inside the buzzing, a bee
inside the bee
a beeing reveling
as I pass by the closed gentian holds its secret
close at summer’s end, clusters of terminal
blue flowers whorl
but in their bulging plump budness
never open
to be blue
and go into the bloom
would be my way
let someone else pluck the fullness
or let me be the bee, hungry to urge open
with my sturdy legs and furry tongue the fused,
closed-lobed corolla-tip,
enter the dark nectary with my head, rub
by chance
my chest across some fertile goodness, lay upon it
another’s gold and sip from the hidden cup: wings
shivering against the inner sky’s veined blue veil
The Loon’s Call
after and for Robert Bly, 1926-2021
On the rocky knoll above Lake Damariscotta
come pause under the fragrant horse chestnut
that pulses with hundreds of drunken
nectar-thieving bees, each white-blossomed spire
a sitar buzzing somber in the mood of C-minor.
Did I tell you how I long to live
inside a sitar note, to be pressed by pained fingers
into song? To ache is one joy. Another, how the bees work
all day to fill their pockets with dust. Robert, you walked
off the Minnesota farm in winter. Those you taught
make new tracks in the snowy fields of books. Today,
I trailed the loon’s call at dawn and found the well-
trodden path to lady slippers swollen from their long
wandering bloom. At the wave-rippled shore, my feet
left only slippery shadows on the sand. It’s all right
to be quiet, praising the stars that set. I hear you
echoed in poems of your old teachers, the gruff snarl
of a bear, and that great grief cry of heavy-
boned loons, so many laboring across dark water
to fly while one pierced the mirrored surface
called under by the downwelling swell of silence.
