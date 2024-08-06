Two Poems by Alison Granucci

Closed Gentian

after Charles Simic’s “Stone”





inside the blue there is a buzzing

inside the buzzing, a bee

inside the bee

a beeing reveling

as I pass by the closed gentian holds its secret

close at summer’s end, clusters of terminal

blue flowers whorl

but in their bulging plump budness

never open

to be blue

and go into the bloom

would be my way

let someone else pluck the fullness

or let me be the bee, hungry to urge open

with my sturdy legs and furry tongue the fused,

closed-lobed corolla-tip,

enter the dark nectary with my head, rub

by chance

my chest across some fertile goodness, lay upon it

another’s gold and sip from the hidden cup: wings

shivering against the inner sky’s veined blue veil

The Loon’s Call

after and for Robert Bly, 1926-2021





On the rocky knoll above Lake Damariscotta

come pause under the fragrant horse chestnut

that pulses with hundreds of drunken

nectar-thieving bees, each white-blossomed spire

a sitar buzzing somber in the mood of C-minor.

Did I tell you how I long to live

inside a sitar note, to be pressed by pained fingers

into song? To ache is one joy. Another, how the bees work

all day to fill their pockets with dust. Robert, you walked

off the Minnesota farm in winter. Those you taught

make new tracks in the snowy fields of books. Today,

I trailed the loon’s call at dawn and found the well-

trodden path to lady slippers swollen from their long

wandering bloom. At the wave-rippled shore, my feet

left only slippery shadows on the sand. It’s all right

to be quiet, praising the stars that set. I hear you

echoed in poems of your old teachers, the gruff snarl

of a bear, and that great grief cry of heavy-

boned loons, so many laboring across dark water

to fly while one pierced the mirrored surface

called under by the downwelling swell of silence.