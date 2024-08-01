One Poem by Chiwenite Onyekwelu

Love in a Time of Chaos

for O; after Craig Santos Perez





If only I could build you a home they cannot

wreck. Somewhere

among baobab trees, part their leaves gently

like a lover’s breath

behind the ear. I want to love you where

I’m certain the sun

will reach. A place clean & chlorophyll

green. In the city

we once kissed, all the water is starting to stain.

Propane. gasoline.

Industrial sewage & atrazine from pesticide

sprays. I walk to

Isimmiri, hoping to sit there on the shore

the way we did

when we were small—just sitting there—while

the herons ate up

the fishes. How we never tried to fend them off.

All of us clueless,

as kids are, when they know nothing yet about

harm. Now the fishes

are poisoned & with that, the birds are gone.

Everything is happening

fast. First it was the news about endangerment

of kākāpōs & honeybees.

Then another of how the rise in sea level is sinking

Tubalu. My god.

Wreckage is such a foreign phrase until you look

out your window

& find it there. Do you still remember my first

attempt at swimming?

You said, If you slip I’ll catch you. As if I was

a stalk & you the root.

As if like Moses you’d split a river just for me.

I want to love

you in that vastness between the heron & the fish,

between the pollutant

& the gills. In a world we both know is hurting.