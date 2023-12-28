One Poem by Samantha Samakande

Myrtle Beach, SC



for my mother



Night dozes while the rain

loses control of its fists,

bursts at the beach as if

out of a barrel. By morning,

North Myrtle is evidence

of the porridge it became

when the rain was done with it.

Mounds of shells,

sipped clean of their guts, jut up

like razors spit off

wild tongues of waves. Jellyfish lie

splattered in soggy graves

like mucus-smeared slick

on the shore. I am witness

to your detective, as you bend over

each gluey body, stunned

to be tending glassy meats

on the wrong side of the deep.

We skim the bruised lip severing

ocean from powder, slop

our feet down into its mouth,

sand suctioning, sea stinging.

As wind ripens our faces,

warping water for miles

in welts, swells, and twisting veins,

we investigate until sun

is spilling over the sky’s brim,

until our limbs are viscous

with fatigue, until the knowledge

is sharp in my marrow—

you are my covering, nine months

my hiding place, my cathedral

of stubborn hands and bleeding

fingers, always extending,

always wrapping,

always gathering my injured parts.