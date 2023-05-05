One Poem by Jayne Marek

If One Can Speak Seriously of the Sublime



Salmon travel the long ways, tails bent against gravity, noses hooked by shadow. Living trees vanish overhead into canopy and take salmon with them. Salmon climb into sky; they swim behind and through the trees and earth. They swim in fog, they are fog that passes into an open stump. Wood tastes tassels of the sea, miles away. Scales glitter on rough bark in the rainforest. Sea and fog are rain, are salmon.

It is hard to die. Salmon come to death through hunger for home that drives them through seas, up a creek, scraping their yellow skins. The harps of their bodies loll in the songs of a creek lost in woodland. Maple leaves spin down. All would be hungry but for this hunger of the salmon. Hunger of bears, of foxes, of crows, opossums, wood rats, voles, the beetles, flies, ants, the roots of fir and cedar, the diminishing minuscule creatures with their own hungers.

A hollow tree is a mouth that has already said what it knows.