One Poem by Holly Thorpe

My lungs are ancient lakes



I breathe deeply,

agitate the silt at the bottom,

exhale cloudy sunbeams

and fish scales and

rotted leaves.

In ancient lakes

the water is warmer.

Ancient lakes outlive their

glaciers, outlive their

storm clouds,

outlive most of us.

I will not

outlive most of us.

Heavy in my chest

are logs and stones

hundreds of years older than me.

They are unmovable.

Maybe they are why

I am unmovable.

I have been here

a long time.

All that time floats

inside of me

preserved

in frigid water.

There is so much

ancient in me

I can’t touch.

When I inhale

only the surface ripples.