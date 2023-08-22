One Poem by Danielle Fleming

There are wolves in the city now



&It was a wolf who whispered

forests into beginning.

Whose mournful howl

woke the stars to help the moon

brighten and salt the earth.

You do not need

to follow a tree into the forest

scouting wild.

Let the tree be what it be.

Wild calls the ramble of the city

and the forest, all neon and wooded.

When we get older, we will grow feral

and forget this fact,

forget the convergent evolution

that made wolves of many. Man,

canid, dire and dawn who all

met the same staged moon.

Birthed from the inky afterbirth

of darkness, life comes enduring.

A single thread multiplying

to form many

or perhaps, many threads single

into one. A note

to be sung by the throat of the wolf

that preyed on the weak,

yet created and protected the thread

that singled, stalwart and silver,

stitching together wild in the hollow of cities

where forests become more than they intended.