Letter to America by Claire Jean Kim

Two Poems

Mastodon

after seeing Jeff Koons’s Balloon Dog
 

Do you agree we can convince ourselves
of anything & this is why we are a danger to others?
When I came upon a blue balloon dog the size
of a mastodon, I wanted to mount it like a horse.
Gallop it away to freedom. Knock down the museum
walls & send all the visitors running. Bring it back
to the giant child from whom it had been wrested.
Quickly, before it deflated from despair or popped
on purpose in a quixotic gesture of longing. But then
the little white rectangle on the wall spoke: mirror-
polished stainless steel. The air went out of me. This was
the materiel of bridges, of ships, of empire. A missile
in toy’s clothing. A Trojan dog. Death as party favor.
I hate you, late-stage capitalism. I’m yours.

 

 

Properties of a Sphere

ships     whips
oceans   trade   gold   chains
tobacco     coffles     rape     cotton
hounds    auctions    war    constitutions
law     rights     sugar     coffee     indemnities
rubber       ivory      amputations       bantustan
literacy   test   poll   tax    sharecropping   noose
convict   leasing   housing   covenants   crosses
riots      redlining     neighborhood     groups
hurricanes   drinking   water   pandemic
police      bullets      tasers      prisons
drought   boats   liquid   grave
carotid     knee

 

 

 

 

Claire Jean KimClaire Jean Kim teaches at the University of California, Irvine. Her poems have been published in Rising Phoenix Review and Tiger Moth Review.

Header photo of Jeff Koons’s Balloon Dog by Thomas Hawk, courtesy Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED.

