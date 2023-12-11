Letter to America by Claire Jean Kim

Mastodon

after seeing Jeff Koons’s Balloon Dog



Do you agree we can convince ourselves

of anything & this is why we are a danger to others?

When I came upon a blue balloon dog the size

of a mastodon, I wanted to mount it like a horse.

Gallop it away to freedom. Knock down the museum

walls & send all the visitors running. Bring it back

to the giant child from whom it had been wrested.

Quickly, before it deflated from despair or popped

on purpose in a quixotic gesture of longing. But then

the little white rectangle on the wall spoke: mirror-

polished stainless steel. The air went out of me. This was

the materiel of bridges, of ships, of empire. A missile

in toy’s clothing. A Trojan dog. Death as party favor.

I hate you, late-stage capitalism. I’m yours.

Properties of a Sphere

ships whips

oceans trade gold chains

tobacco coffles rape cotton

hounds auctions war constitutions

law rights sugar coffee indemnities

rubber ivory amputations bantustan

literacy test poll tax sharecropping noose

convict leasing housing covenants crosses

riots redlining neighborhood groups

hurricanes drinking water pandemic

police bullets tasers prisons

drought boats liquid grave

carotid knee