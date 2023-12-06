Terrain.org Announces 2023 Pushcart Prize Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our 2023 nominations for the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year.



Terrain.org Pushcart Prize XLVIII Nominations

Poetry

Nonfiction

“A Rewilding” by Christienne L. Hinz

“Oh, possum” by Laura Jackson Roberts

Fiction

Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

Header photo by Birgit Böllinger, courtesy Pixabay.