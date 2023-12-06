Terrain.org Announces 2023 Pushcart Prize Nominations

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our 2023 nominations for the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year.
Terrain.org Pushcart Prize XLVIII Nominations
Poetry
- “Evening Elegy” by Joe Wilkins
- “This Act Shall Take Effect” by Isabel Grey
Nonfiction
- “A Rewilding” by Christienne L. Hinz
- “Oh, possum” by Laura Jackson Roberts
Fiction
- “Thoughts Going Through My Head When You Arrested Me At Walgreens” by Kate Wisel
- “Me-body, unwell” by Afton Montgomery
Please join us in congratulating these authors–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!
Header photo by Birgit Böllinger, courtesy Pixabay.