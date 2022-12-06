One Poem by William Rieppe Moore

Bluffton, Tennessee



If I could cultivate the sun, could

put a furrow in its rays, I wouldn’t

be hunkering in this cave of forms

where the shadowcaster is too

far back in, and I’m too far afraid

to bellycrawl like a baby, who yet

can walk, yet can crawl proper.

I could come out into the day from

the rocky dark of my existence,

the sore elbows, knuckles scorched

from ministering to the torchflame

to find angelica, mandrake, elecampane,

witch-hazel, valley of McDowell

County and see crows convene in

yellow-cropped grass, ginger-

stepping in the season-tilted light:

come late-March snow, the promise

of newleaf medicine and the feral sun.