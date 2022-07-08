One Poem by Taylor J. Johnson

Finger-Combing My Hair

Sometimes I believe the most I want to do

Is pull a strand of hair out from the root.

This little one caught in an outer eyelash

Is the strand my fingers fix on, a faded

Blonde thread, elastic and fragile.

I sink its line into my index finger.

That is to say, sometimes the most I want

To do is show you the illusion

Of transparency: the strand of hair

Like Cestum veneris, the Venus girdle.

Its graceful body not blonde, but a delicate

Violet color composed of a broad band

Of jelly held by a layer of cells so thin

And wing-like, it seems a single breath

Could break it. Better in the company

Of angels. Immaterial and ribboning,

The comb jelly rows all tucked on one side

While the mouth is on the other, led

By the oral edge, swimming horizontally.

The bioluminescence proved it was there,

Alive, swimming in slow and graceful fashion.

When looking right through it, one could see

An undistorted reef or rock on the other side.

At times they occur in such prodigious quantities

In the Atlantic, it seems as if one can

Walk on the water made dense by their numbers,

Disrupted and bumbling, suddenly

Maddened by anything. Waves are stilled—

The surface slightly bumpy as their little

Jelly-bodies thrust up by the crowding beneath.